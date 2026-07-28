DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:

Academia managed to rid itself of Claudine Gay but Arday was already on the rise.

The individual cases and names don’t really matter — the production of the proverbial, eternal Arday is the true reason for which the rest of it exists.

What did y’all think “inclusive… https://t.co/MM7Y72n4F9

— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 28, 2026