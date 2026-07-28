HEH:
New Yorkers vacationing in Florida next year https://t.co/xoj2usF76C pic.twitter.com/ooKy2e3f09
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 27, 2026
HEH:
New Yorkers vacationing in Florida next year https://t.co/xoj2usF76C pic.twitter.com/ooKy2e3f09
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 27, 2026
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