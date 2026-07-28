COMING SOON TO A REMAINDER BIN NEAR YOU:
Countdown to Jake Tapper writing another book, this time on how he was totally fooled by Fauci.
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 27, 2026
COMING SOON TO A REMAINDER BIN NEAR YOU:
Countdown to Jake Tapper writing another book, this time on how he was totally fooled by Fauci.
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) July 27, 2026
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