LOW-COST PROBLEMS REQUIRE LOW-COST SOLUTIONS: Marines Just Added AI That Turns M240 Machine Guns Into Drone Killers. “The move pairs the AI-powered robotic mount with the M240 machine gun already familiar to Marines, giving the service’s most expeditionary counter-drone platform a kinetic option that can detect, track and engage Group 1 through Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems at a fraction of the cost of missile interceptors.”