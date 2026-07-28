July 28, 2026

THE FRENCH REVOLUTION? TOO SOON TO SAY:

As Jim Geraghty wrote on Sunday, “For the entirety of 2020 and long after, the ‘it started in a wet market’ view was the respectable one. Believing that somebody at the Wuhan Institute of Virology hadn’t been careful one day and had gotten accidentally infected with a virus that had gained a function or two during its time in the lab made you a crazy conspiracy theorist. In fact, the lab leak theory was evidence of your racism. And now — in July 2026! — we learn that Fauci himself had dismissed the wet market as a potential source at the end of January 2020.

(Classical reference in headline.)

Posted at 8:22 am by Ed Driscoll