THE FRENCH REVOLUTION? TOO SOON TO SAY:

Of course, Trump was right. And undermined constantly by government bureaucrats who worked for him. https://t.co/NapPYBP1ej — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 27, 2026

As Jim Geraghty wrote on Sunday, “For the entirety of 2020 and long after, the ‘it started in a wet market’ view was the respectable one. Believing that somebody at the Wuhan Institute of Virology hadn’t been careful one day and had gotten accidentally infected with a virus that had gained a function or two during its time in the lab made you a crazy conspiracy theorist. In fact, the lab leak theory was evidence of your racism. And now — in July 2026! — we learn that Fauci himself had dismissed the wet market as a potential source at the end of January 2020.”

(Classical reference in headline.)