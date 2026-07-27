ISWYDT:
Photo 1: A man who claimed Covid had a mortality rate of a flu in his diary.
Photo 2: A man who claimed Covid had a mortality rate 10X of a flu under oath in front of Congress. pic.twitter.com/xKs8oDt8YB
— C3 (@C_3C_3) July 27, 2026
ISWYDT:
Photo 1: A man who claimed Covid had a mortality rate of a flu in his diary.
Photo 2: A man who claimed Covid had a mortality rate 10X of a flu under oath in front of Congress. pic.twitter.com/xKs8oDt8YB
— C3 (@C_3C_3) July 27, 2026
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