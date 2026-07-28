KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Turns Out Fauci Is an Even Bigger Donkey’s Derrière Than We Thought. “Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to another edition of, ‘Gosh, We Were Right Again.’ While it’s true that American conservatives have been able to say that all along, we’ve really been on a roll since the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu Pandemic and Tyranny Festival of 2020.”