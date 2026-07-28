KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Turns Out Fauci Is an Even Bigger Donkey’s Derrière Than We Thought. “Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to another edition of, ‘Gosh, We Were Right Again.’ While it’s true that American conservatives have been able to say that all along, we’ve really been on a roll since the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu Pandemic and Tyranny Festival of 2020.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.