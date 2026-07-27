WELL, HE’S RIGHT: Trump takes aim at DSA, says ‘this is a serious threat,’ warns socialism leads to living in squalor.

Trump said Democrats aligned with the DSA were moving past socialism and toward communism, arguing that their policies would damage the American economy and institutions. “But they’re siding with the radical left communists taking over the party,” Trump said. “They want, in other words, the normal socialists who can destroy a country too. They’re not going fast enough. Do you remember, like, in one of my State of the Union speeches, I said, we will never be a socialist country. But I was right. We’re going to be a communist country,” he continued. “That’s what they want. They skipped socialism.”

Trump called communism “the greatest threat to our country in history,” comparing it to World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, and 9/11. “This is a serious threat because they’re going to give, promise all sorts of things,” Trump said. “In one year, the country will be absolutely bankrupt. You’ll live in squalor. You’ll live in fear. You won’t have police. You won’t have firemen. You won’t have anybody.”

Trump’s comments come as the DSA has gained influence within Democratic politics, with a number of candidates backed by the organization defeating more establishment Democrats in recent primary elections.