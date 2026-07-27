IT’S A DEMOCRAT CAMPAIGN DONATION LAUNDERING OPERATION: ActBlue faces scrutiny over Michigan woman’s $100K+ in donations.

The story caught national attention after Michigan Enjoyer reporter Charlie LeDuff posted a video interviewing Elizabeth Waffle of Milan, Michigan.

“I doubt it,” Waffle said when asked by LeDuff if she’s made 14,696 donations totaling more than $150,000 in the past five years, which are the totals reported by Michigan Enjoyer.

Living in a trailer, Waffle said she didn’t think it was possible she’d donated that much.

“I don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “I can’t believe it.”

ActBlue is an online platform used nationally by Democratic candidates and progressive organizations to raise funds.

According to Federal Election Commission records pulled by The Center Square, Waffle’s name shows $100,295 in contributions processed through ActBlue across the 2021-2022, 2023-2024 and the 2025-2026 election cycles. That is a total of 12,900 donations ranging from $0.24 to $107.50.