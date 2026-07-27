A MINI SAVE ACT: House Administration Committee chairman doesn’t rule out mail-in ballot restrictions in third party-line bill. “The House Administration Committee was allotted $10 billion in the House’s budget resolution for election law reforms, as the committee has oversight authority of federal elections. House GOP leadership has previously said they hope to include as much of the SAVE America Act, Republicans’ voter ID and proof of citizenship bill, into the budget bill ‘as possible’ with the committee’s portion of the legislation.”