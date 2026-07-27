SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE WAS LAST SEEN FILLING OUT HUNDRED OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Thune pours cold water on canceling recess to pass SAVE America Act. “The marquis voter ID legislation has languished in the Senate due to the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Thune has declined to alter Senate rules or fire the parliamentarian to sneak voter ID in through the reconciliation process, which is limited to budget matters.”