AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
"In hindsight, that might have been a mistake." https://t.co/j1fPXH7i7o pic.twitter.com/3ELD0biXhb
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 27, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
"In hindsight, that might have been a mistake." https://t.co/j1fPXH7i7o pic.twitter.com/3ELD0biXhb
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 27, 2026
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