SAD, BUT TRUE:

From the Russia! Russia! Russia! conspiracy, through Covid, through the 2020 election fraud and the suppression of Hunter Biden's laptop, through Joe Biden's cognitive decline, they've learned that simply ignoring massive scandals works. https://t.co/bgHgNrMiDx

And here’s the meaty part of what Northern Barbarian replied to:

But the fact that the people who worshiped him in the first place are not going to take in any of this information nor get angry or upset.

Their worship of Fauci, and all the lies, he told about:

-masks,

-the infection fatality rate of the virus,

-the vaccines stopping transmission, stopping contraction,

-the toxic side effects that are off the chart,

-the excess deaths caused by the vaccine,

-the damage to children’s hearts, kidneys, neurological disorders from the vaccine,

-the lies about NOT inventing the virus in the first place

Will still be ignored by the people who most ardently enforced the Fauci Covid narrative because to admit to themselves, all these lies, would mean that they were monsters acting in an evil way and poisoning themselves and their own children, and they just can’t live with that.