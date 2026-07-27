July 27, 2026

TWO FAUCIS IN ONE! Fauci, CNN Condemned ‘Small Household Gatherings’ Week Before Fauci-Tapper Dinner.

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Tweet concludes, “While he was going on TV saying the opposite to terrify the public into shutting down the economy. It was all a lie designed to take out Trump’s most formidable weapon for reelection: his booming economy.”

Posted at 1:35 pm by Ed Driscoll