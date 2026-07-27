TWO FAUCIS IN ONE! Fauci, CNN Condemned ‘Small Household Gatherings’ Week Before Fauci-Tapper Dinner.

It was released today that Anthony Fauci was dining with Jake Tapper at his home during a federally imposed quarantine This isn't quite using veterans to deflect from the latest CNN scandal but it's pretty fucking close. https://t.co/nitgKv9jV7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2026

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DAMN. In early 2020, Fauci recorded in his diary how much he was able to make the stock market drop with his lie that covid was 10x more deadly than the flu. At the same time, in the same diary, he wrote that covid wasn't any more deadly than the seasonal flu. While he was… pic.twitter.com/a049NU3TZ2 — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) July 27, 2026

Tweet concludes, “While he was going on TV saying the opposite to terrify the public into shutting down the economy. It was all a lie designed to take out Trump’s most formidable weapon for reelection: his booming economy.”