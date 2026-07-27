COLOR ME DUBIOUS: Is Alpha School for real? “Alpha School claims that students can master academics in two AI-powered hours a day, equaling the achievement at elite schools, writes Robert Pondiscio. He wants it to be the ‘educational breakthrough’ we need. But he wonders: Is Alpha School for real?”
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