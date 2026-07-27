ANTISOCIAL MEDIA: The Woman Who Wasn’t There. “Lots of women evidently like looking at middle-aged Instagram/TikTok/YouTube ‘influencers’ who have managed to stay young and trim. One influencer’s secret? Not existing.”

What really stood out is how Instagram chooses to deal with the problem of AI-generated influencers: “Every time their algorithm suggested some ‘popular influencer’ for my feed I merely blocked them. After a few weeks Instagram killed my account because it said I was ‘violating site rules’ or something.”