SOME SMALL MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY:

It is a new week, but I still do not think it has sunk in for most people, and perhaps it never will, that the event that upended our lives and changed the world was man-made. Some of us understood that from the beginning. Rand Paul’s recent document releases have now put the… — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 27, 2026

“He can deny it. He can dodge. He can hide behind definitions and bureaucratic language. But someone must finally say it to his face, in public, and put the truth on the record.”