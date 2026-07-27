FAUCI LIED, KIDS PAID THE PRICE:
Fauci claimed he didn’t shut down schools. Then bragged in his diary that California and New York shut down schools based on his recommendations. https://t.co/rasjG2MloV
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 26, 2026
FAUCI LIED, KIDS PAID THE PRICE:
Fauci claimed he didn’t shut down schools. Then bragged in his diary that California and New York shut down schools based on his recommendations. https://t.co/rasjG2MloV
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 26, 2026
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