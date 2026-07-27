RECOIL THERAPY: The New York Times Crosses the Hudson and Discovers Guntry Clubs. “It’s a meditative thing for me,” said Kenneally, who at an earlier point in his movie industry career also worked part-time as a Los Angeles County reserve sheriff’s deputy. “It’s just always been a way to sort of blow the cobwebs out after a day of work.”
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