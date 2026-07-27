YES:

Those of us who said starting in 2020 that Fauci was a maniacal media whore who cared much more about being adored by tv journos than saving any actual lives from Covid apparently understated the case against him

Many forgot to mention “Colossally evil sociopath,” for example:

Biggest mistake he ever made was letting the federal government do its job re covid.

We're only now starting to plumb the depths of what the federal government's job was.

— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 27, 2026