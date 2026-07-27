YES:
Those of us who said starting in 2020 that Fauci was a maniacal media whore who cared much more about being adored by tv journos than saving any actual lives from Covid apparently understated the case against him
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 26, 2026
Many forgot to mention “Colossally evil sociopath,” for example:
Biggest mistake he ever made was letting the federal government do its job re covid.
We're only now starting to plumb the depths of what the federal government's job was.
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 27, 2026