ISLAM RECOGNIZES NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE RELIGIOUS AND THE POLITICAL:
“Don’t politicize” means don’t blame the politicians that were instrumental in creating this act of terrorism.
— Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) July 26, 2026
ISLAM RECOGNIZES NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE RELIGIOUS AND THE POLITICAL:
“Don’t politicize” means don’t blame the politicians that were instrumental in creating this act of terrorism.
— Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) July 26, 2026
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