KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: John Thune Is the Most Effective Democrat in Congress Right Now. “Unfortunately, whenever the Democrats aren’t providing much in the way of competition, the Republicans are always willing to step up and get in their own way. In fact, the GOP has long been the GOP’s most difficult foe.”
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