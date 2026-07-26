ROBERT SPENCER, ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Is Zohran Mamdani Mentally Ill? “Ah, of course. Claiming that obvious Islamic jihadis are mentally ill is the common practice of authorities in Europe, and we have seen it in the U.S. as well. Officials don’t want to acknowledge the reality of Islamic jihad, as that would raise uncomfortable questions about why they’re doing so little (if anything) to stop the jihadis, and so they pretend that each and every violent Muslim screaming ‘Allahu akbar’ is mentally ill.”