CHANGE: Cyclospora outbreak has many changing eating habits, CBS News poll finds.

Most Americans are following news about the outbreak of cyclospora at least somewhat closely and four in 10 say they are now buying or eating less produce because of it.

Women are a bit more likely than men to be doing that, and older people more so than younger.

This outbreak is grabbing Americans’ attention. Nearly as many are following news about the cyclospora parasite as they are the conflict with Iran.

People paying very close attention to news about cyclospora are especially likely to be buying or eating less produce now.