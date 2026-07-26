TYLER DURDEN: Activists Target WNBA Player After She Takes Stand Against Trans Agenda.

Rule #1 when dealing with the political left: Never apologize to the political left. It won’t shut them up. They will smell blood in the water and attack even more aggressively. Cunningham seems to understand this rule well.

In response, the media has gone on the attack, admonishing Cunningham for her comments. Leftists on social media are calling for her to booted from the league. Some are burning her jersey in an effort to inspire a boycott of her merchandise.

However, as usual, whenever leftist try to boycott someone it ends up backfiring. If a bunch of mentally ill gender fluid weirdos want to buy her jerseys just to burn them, Cunningham will be happy to take their money. Beyond that, her willingness to go against the progressive agenda of the WNBA has also earned her a lot of respect.

Almost overnight, Sophie Cunningham merchandise has sold out online, including her exclusive basketball shoes in women and men’s sizes.