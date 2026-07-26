MAINE MESS: There’s Not A ‘Ha Ha’ Big Enough.
Remember how Democrats pushed rapey commie Nazi Senate candidate Graham Platner off the ballot not because he was a rapey commie Nazi, but because polls showed him losing to RINO Susan Collins in November?
Well, the “we don’t need no stinking voters” nominating committee has picked his replacement. Tiny problem: he may not be eligible to run.
Ineligibility only becomes a problem for Democrats if it also turns out that Troy Jackson has sexually assaulted one too many women who aren’t Republicans.