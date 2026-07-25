ROGER SIMON: The Jews Should Leave New York.

It’s hard to admit this, but we are now at a similar juncture. Jews are not safe around the world, but particularly in New York, a city to which they made huge, one could almost say unparalleled, contributions in finance, architecture, city planning, medicine, education, theater, music, radio and television, museums and art, and virtually every field of science and culture you can think of.

That’s indisputable.

But, ironically, it is time for the Jews to go.

They must leave New York not only to save it but also to save themselves.

Not all will do so. Some are too frightened or too embedded in fusty left-wing politics that has repeatedly failed.

But those who do go, not just titans of Wall Street but regular middle-class folks, will take with them such a significant portion of the city’s tax base that Mamdani’s not-so-Democratic Socialist goals will be more unattainable than they already are.

New York will no longer be the country’s economic capital. Miami and/or Dallas will be, if they are not already.

Lessons might even be learned. Meanwhile, they can go be antisemites by themselves.