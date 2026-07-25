TROLL LEVEL: POTUS DJT.
Democrats: Dylan Mulvaney is a beautiful woman.
Trump: Kaitlan Collins looks like Dylan Mulvaney.
Democrats: How dare Trump compare Kaitlan Collins to an ugly man!
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 25, 2026
Can someone explain this to me like I’m five?
Trump compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney and the media is losing its mind calling it an “attack.”
But wait… don’t they constantly tell us that trans women are beautiful? That they’re real women? That we should celebrate… pic.twitter.com/7D8BmM2H9L
— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 25, 2026
It’s the perfect joke.
They can’t articulate why it is offensive without admitting their beliefs are fake.
What is she supposed to say? “How dare you compare me to a man pretending to be a woman?” https://t.co/V0QyXegFRt
— Andrew Isker 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) July 25, 2026
Also, consider the media environment that Trump is trolling:
Trump jokes that Kaitlan Collins looks like Dylan Mulvaney.
Media: “Disgusting. Mean. Unacceptable.”
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Charlie Kirk’s murder, calls Melania an “expectant widow,” and airs a “Trump’s gonna kill you” shirt.
Media: “Relax. It’s comedy. It’s free speech.”
Got it.… pic.twitter.com/12XWsOCRvv
— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 25, 2026