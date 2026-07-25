TROLL LEVEL: POTUS DJT.

Democrats: How dare Trump compare Kaitlan Collins to an ugly man!

Can someone explain this to me like I’m five?

Trump compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney and the media is losing its mind calling it an “attack.”

But wait… don’t they constantly tell us that trans women are beautiful? That they’re real women? That we should celebrate… pic.twitter.com/7D8BmM2H9L

— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 25, 2026