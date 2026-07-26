I LIKE GROK:

Fun game from @instapundit. Gotta say grok might be reflecting preferences, though grok makes the case, shows its work, and frankly writes very well. Exactly nailed my beliefs and intent. I did not expect that answer, don't quite fill those shoes, though there are in fact one or… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 26, 2026

I use three LLMs — Grok, ChatGPT, and Claude — because each has its own strengths and weaknesses. But Grok is easily the most fun, and since it uses X for training, is also the most up-to-date.