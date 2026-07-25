BEWARE THE FLAMBOYANT CANDIDATES WITH NO EXPERIENCE:

The city also has to be on the alert for Legionella impacting nursing homes this summer. Late Monday, dangerous levels of Legionella were found in the water system at a long-term care facility in Rochester, New York, forcing the facility to shift to bottled water and stop all bathing.

Let the deaths in New York this week be a red flag that being mayor is a serious management job. It’s not about wildly speculating on the popularity of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a preposterous and illegal act. Or cycling around the city, grinning for the cameras.

The investor class is seeing the warning signs of management inexperience. Yields are suddenly jumping upward on municipal bonds, a sign that debt holders are jittery watching the boy mayor demand ever-higher taxes to fund his socialist ideas and allow record dependence on cash welfare to continue.

Voters across the nation should watch this unfold and learn from it as they’re wooed by other candidates offering Mamdani-like theatrical appeal and utopian visions but no experience governing. In many of these races, people’s lives and money could depend on wisely choosing a leader with a track record.