Via Unraveling With Brooke Baldwin (emphasis added):

If you’ve been reading me for a while, you know I signed up for my very first dating app a few months ago and lasted approximately three minutes before deleting it… Very recently, I gave it another shot.

Why? Maybe I wanted a distraction. Maybe I like to kiss. Maybe I’m a grown-ass woman who can do whatever the hell she wants.

This time I made it… five whole days.

Part of my bio read:

Integrity. Brains. Respect. Big career. Deeply spiritual. Serial monogamist… but taking a break from that for the first time in my life. Rare window.

Rare window.

It’s true. I know myself. I love love. I love partnership. This chapter won’t last forever.

But here’s what’s fascinating. Over the last month or so, I’ve had the opportunity to sleep with four different men. This is not a humblebrag. Nor have I suddenly become Samantha Jones. (Though if that’s your lane… Do you, boo.)

What’s interesting isn’t them. It’s me.

We’ll get to that but first — they’re all amazing.

One literally flew in just to take me to dinner and spends his days trying to save our democracy one congressional district at a time.

One used to run a country.

One is just… hot.

That’s all you’re getting for now.

(Also, this is officially awkward because I know at least a couple of these gentlemen subscribe to this Substack now. Hi, fellas. 👋)