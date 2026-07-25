TRUMP FINALLY GETS HIS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER SPEECH: “Is this supposed to be fun? Am I supposed to be serious? Am I supposed to be a comedian?”

And here’s the joke I thought was the best: “Under my administration, a once-feared and powerful regime that relentlessly attacked America has finally been toppled. Their former leaders have been removed and they’re now being run by a gay dictator facing internal divisions. But I for one wish Bari Weiss all the best at CBS News. She’s a wonderful woman.”

Heh, indeed.

Meanwhile, at America’s Newspaper of Record: