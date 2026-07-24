SETH MANDEL: AOC’s Latest Dual-Loyalty Hoax Is a Doozy.

“This amendment is an existential threat to American sovereignty and democracy,” declared Ocasio-Cortez. How did we get here? The lie seemed to get off the ground in late May thanks to folks at the Quincy Institute, the isolationist activist forum, though it didn’t at first use the term “merge” but rather “integrate.” That word is important, because it also appeared in one of the sentences in the defense bill. Of course, the bill doesn’t say the militaries will be integrated, but conspiracy theorists decided it was one of the few straws they had in reach, so they’re grasping it. A second conspiracy theory around the bill, pushed by the folks at Dropsite, the podcasters who were last seen trying to bully Ro Khanna into approving of October 7, is that a letter sent by Benjamin Netanyahu claims the bill was his idea. In fact, Netanyahu sent a letter to a congressman who had written up a resolution that just said the two countries would move toward cooperation instead of the old aid model and called for a new Memorandum of Understanding. Netanyahu has been pushing this change for years, and he wrote that he was happy the two allies would now move in that direction. So when you combine the two lies, you have: Israel is dictating U.S. laws, and the council of the Elders of Zion—Sorry, the Jewish state—now runs our military. Oh, and everyone who supported the U.S. defense bill is a traitor.

Tucker goes full Judgement at Nuremberg about that last idea:

Tucker Carlson is calling for Nuremberg-style trials against President Trump and politicians supporting Section 219 of the NDAA. Those found guilty in the trials recieved life imprisonment and death. No amount of Iranian money could cause this. Tucker really has lost his mind. https://t.co/zIIHYmIdGN pic.twitter.com/HLNK2Y8RNv — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 24, 2026

Why would Tucker be in favor of the Nuremberg Trials Mark II, when he thinks the Germans were the good guys in WWII, and the millions of people they murdered were a tragic accident instead of a deliberately planned slaughter? As Steve asked in September of 2024: Seriously, What the Hell Is Wrong With Tucker Carlson?

Carlson’s interview on Tuesday with alleged historian Darryl Cooper — like his interview in April with Reverend Munther Isaac, referenced in today’s flashbacks — was so much worse than merely glib or incurious. Carlson chose to interview Cooper, whom he endorsed as “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States” to learn exactly how World War II didn’t happen. According to Cooper — and Carlson nodded along the entire time — Winston Churchill was perhaps “the chief villain of the Second World War” and “primarily responsible for that war becoming what it did.” It’s true that Hitler did not want or expect Britain to fight. He wanted Britain to acquiesce to German dominance of Europe from the Urals to Gibraltar and subsume the UK to Nazi interests. This is all a matter of historical record. Britain could fight or submit — that was Hitler’s choice, not Churchill’s. FLASHBACK: Carlson chose to interview Isaac to find out how the Jewish State of Israel treats Christians. Isaac is a priest who neither lives nor works in Israel and who uses the loaded phrase “Occupied Palestine” as his location on his Twitter/X profile. He is a Palestinian Christian from Palestinian-controlled Bethlehem, where Christian ministers serve at the mercy of the Palestinian Authority. As for the Holocaust — brace yourself — Hitler was just being merciful, according to Cooper. “We can’t feed these people, we don’t have the food to feed these people,” Cooper imagined the Germans thinking after fighting on the Eastern Front accidentally created more prisoners and refugees than Germany could cope with. “And one of them actually says, ‘Rather than wait for them all to slowly starve this winter, wouldn’t it be more humane to just finish them off quickly now?’”

Vance really needs to have his Sister Souljah moment with Tucker, sooner, rather than later:

If JD Vance thinks he can win in 2028 and still be aligned with this mental patient, he’s smoking meth. https://t.co/elS0nfWGRy — Eli Lake (@EliLake) July 24, 2026

Flashback: The Last Temptation of JD Vance.