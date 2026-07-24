OH MY: Ilhan Omar’s Sister Linked To Central Figures In Minnesota’s Fraud Scandal.

The federal meals scandal is described as the largest public theft in Minnesota history. The statehouse’s House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee is probing the Somali-born congresswoman’s involvement in the scandal, but Democrats in May blocked a subpoena that would require Omar to produce records.

Public records in the state, however, may tie Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, to the operation. Noor has run several businesses in the region, including the People’s Center Clinics & Services in the Somali neighborhood of Minneapolis, which controversially received a $2 million earmark while her sister was a state representative.

Noor went on to found a group called Grit Partners Consulting, and publicly says her company “has secured more than $20 million in funding for health initiatives” and has “consulted on projects backed by” federal health agencies such as USAID and the Center for Disease Control.

Grit Partners was incorporated at a home on Hyacinth Ave. in Lakeville, Minnesota. That address, and the woman who lives there, are lynchpins tying together at least three Feeding Our Future convicts, The Daily Wire found.