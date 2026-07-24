THE WEST LOSES ITS MORAL COMPASS AND DESCENDS INTO SELF-PARODY: Australian ABC News:

A man who wore a T-shirt with a banned Nazi symbol outside the antisemitism royal commission in Sydney has been convicted and fined $1,500.

Ian Minus, 68, was moved on by police in May after officers saw him wearing the T-shirt, which was printed with a swastika and the slogan, “Antisemitism. Proud to be accused. Speak up!” on May 6.

“I cannot be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that his conduct was motivated by any hatred against any religion … or antisemitism,” Judge Allen said.

“Rather he was frustrated with the horrific events as he perceives them … from the Middle East.”