HEH:
Does “cracker” count too? Cuz if so we’re gonna need more prisons. https://t.co/mrNGc9RtRb
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 24, 2026
HEH:
Does “cracker” count too? Cuz if so we’re gonna need more prisons. https://t.co/mrNGc9RtRb
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) July 24, 2026
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