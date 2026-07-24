THE PRESS TRIED TO SHAME ELON. HE PUT THE ENTIRE MEDIA CLASS ON TRIAL:

During an interview with The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Beddoes tried to paint him as “far right,” because of his criticism of how the government has approached things like immigration in the United Kingdom. Musk shot that characterization down, saying it was normal to want secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending.

“If people are coming to a country with antithetical views, I am against that,” he said.

“I’m against rape and murder, I’m against the imposition of rules and laws that are contrary to what we’ve come to accept in the West,” he continued, criticising the media for not understanding or reflecting this.

Beddoes tried to attack Elon Musk over that, saying, “You don’t even live there!” She asked if he understood how some people “loathe you.”