JOHN NOLTE: Elon Musk’s AI ‘Odyssey’ Could Launch a Revolution that Sinks Hollywood.

Margaret Mitchell wrote and published exactly one novel in her life, a little Pulitzer winner called Gone with the Wind. Sure, prior to that, she’d written short stories and worked as a reporter in Georgia. Still, she basically came out of nowhere with a story that has enthralled hundreds of millions for 90 years.

There are Margaret Mitchells out there today who don’t even know they are Margaret Mitchells, and would never know were it not for the power of AI. No longer will a budding storyteller give up before he begins because he doesn’t know where to begin to convince a producer to finance his project. No more will a budding storyteller have to convince a left-wing studio to distribute his project. All the bottlenecks that keep the gatekeepers guarding the gate will be swept away by AI and YouTube.

Look at how giving Normal People access to national distribution (via the internet) disrupted and disgraced the national media.

Look at how the music and publishing industries have changed for the same reasons.

True movie fans should be ecstatic over competing versions of The Odyssey. Competition breeds greatness and Hollywood has become a groupthink cult with no cultural or political competition. For that reason alone, people should be encouraging Musk, not laughing at him.