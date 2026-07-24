July 24, 2026

ED MORRISSEY: WSJ: No, Really, Trump’s Had It With Iran Negotiations.

Really? Really really? Color me a bit skeptical about this, but given the events of the last two weeks, perhaps more open to the concept now than I have been for months.

According to Wall Street Journal reporters Annie Linskey and Josh Dawsey, Donald Trump has finally gotten “fed up” with the IRGC’s carpet-merchant tactics at the negotiating table. He has soured on talks with the regime in Tehran entirely, their sources claim, even though Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff want to keep pursuing diplomatic solutions to the war. Their sources claim that Trump was neither bluffing nor attempting to negotiate through the media when he told Axios’ Barak Ravid that he’s about to order a massive scale-up in kinetic action. Trump intends to communicate in the only language Ahmad Vahidi understands:

Has anyone in Trump’s inner circle planned out an endgame?

Tweet continues, “Yet while the IR merely laughs at the blows it is exciting the pity of the entire civilized world who are disgusted at the meting out of such a one sided beating, warning that the worse the thrashings the greater the reparation which must eventually be paid.”

“Of course in this case there will be no A bomb, but some as unforeseen development is needed to provide the same out.”

UPDATE:

Posted at 12:00 pm by Ed Driscoll