ED MORRISSEY: WSJ: No, Really, Trump’s Had It With Iran Negotiations.

Really? Really really? Color me a bit skeptical about this, but given the events of the last two weeks, perhaps more open to the concept now than I have been for months. According to Wall Street Journal reporters Annie Linskey and Josh Dawsey, Donald Trump has finally gotten “fed up” with the IRGC’s carpet-merchant tactics at the negotiating table. He has soured on talks with the regime in Tehran entirely, their sources claim, even though Jared Kushner and Steven Witkoff want to keep pursuing diplomatic solutions to the war. Their sources claim that Trump was neither bluffing nor attempting to negotiate through the media when he told Axios’ Barak Ravid that he’s about to order a massive scale-up in kinetic action. Trump intends to communicate in the only language Ahmad Vahidi understands:

Has anyone in Trump’s inner circle planned out an endgame?

From reading the media one gets the impression that the US is inflicting so much damage on Iran that Washington is in danger of punching itself out. The IR for its part is showing that it can keep absorbing destruction while still laughing which must be demoralizing to Trump. Yet… — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) July 24, 2026

Tweet continues, “Yet while the IR merely laughs at the blows it is exciting the pity of the entire civilized world who are disgusted at the meting out of such a one sided beating, warning that the worse the thrashings the greater the reparation which must eventually be paid.”

How to break out of the cycle? We await the deus ex machina, the event that will allow the Iranian nation to break the psychological barrier the way the A bomb broke the impasse in 1945. Of course in this case there will be no A bomb, but some as unforeseen development is needed… — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) July 24, 2026

“Of course in this case there will be no A bomb, but some as unforeseen development is needed to provide the same out.”

UPDATE: