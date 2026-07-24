THIS IS CNN: Dana Bash’s Brad Lander Blunder: How CNN Let Facts Slip Through the Newsroom.

Lander’s accusations were part of a wider pattern of misinformation in the broadcast. In many cases, Bash failed to challenge his misinformation and even offered her own glaring historical revisionism regarding the Holocaust.

When asking Lander about attacks he has faced from various groups, Bash noted that some in the Jewish community had labeled him a “kapo,” a term from the Holocaust era used to describe Jews who betray their fellow Jews. Astonishingly, Bash defined kapos as “Jews who were helping keep the peace, so to speak, in the Nazi concentration camps.”

In reality, the SS deliberately designed the kapo system to incite conflict. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum notes that beating and punishing subordinate prisoners was a required duty for kapos, with many committing murders to meet SS expectations, a brutal reality Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel documented in his memoir Night.

Even the Biden administration’s envoy to combat antisemitism, Dr. Deborah Lipstadt, whom Bash quoted authoritatively during the segment, previously signed a letter alongside esteemed Holocaust scholars defining kapos as Jews forced to serve as “unwilling tools of Nazi brutality.”

As of publication, CNN has not corrected the error despite CAMERA’s communication.