BILL WALTON: The Crusades Test “We were talking about why the West no longer defends its own culture, and whether the fading of Christian conviction explains it. And I said, half testing him, half testing myself: why don’t we think of ourselves as the Christians who fought the Crusades? Christians defended Western Europe for centuries. Successfully. Then one day we decided to hold the door open.”
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