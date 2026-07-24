UNEXPECTED HEADLINES: Ukraine Declares War on Wildberries (Really). “Residents of St. Petersburg woke up Friday to find their Wildberries on fire, following a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s largest online retailer. The Associated Press sold the attacks as ‘hurting small businesses and bringing the war home,’ but there’s more to it than that.”
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