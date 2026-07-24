YES:
This is your reminder that the Left doesn't plan to abolish police or prisons.
They plan to repurpose them, and the legal system, to go after their enemies. https://t.co/ylTNBkBWmt
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 24, 2026
YES:
This is your reminder that the Left doesn't plan to abolish police or prisons.
They plan to repurpose them, and the legal system, to go after their enemies. https://t.co/ylTNBkBWmt
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 24, 2026
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