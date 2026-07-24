JUST ANOTHER OBAMA MESS FOR SOMEBODY ELSE TO CLEAN UP:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Barack Hussein Obama's new presidential library has forced a subcontractor to SHUT DOWN after a $4 million battle and having to lay off 25 workers — Fox News Other black-owned firms are also FURIOUS, demanding additional funds they are owed The subcontractor… pic.twitter.com/peHV7diZMT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

“So many of our black contractors have NOT GOT THEIR MONEY! A lot of the black community do not know these people have not been paid!”