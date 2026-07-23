DR. STRANGEVIEW, OR HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB: The View Claims Trump Is Being Bribed By Saudis to Let Them Nuke U.S.

[Joy] Behar’s hysterics started with her spinning a new nuclear energy deal into Trump plotting to allow Saudi Arabia to stockpile nuclear weapons:

The thing that I really can’t stand about him right now is that he starts a war in Iran because they’re going to get a nuclear weapon. Now, he’s making a deal with the Saudi Arabians that will allow them to produce a nuclear weapon.

In an instant, Behar’s psychosis escalated the situation into Trump plotting with the planners of 9/11 to drop a nuclear bomb on Cleveland. She then lashed out at Republicans for only acting against him after it happened: