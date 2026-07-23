DR. STRANGEVIEW, OR HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB: The View Claims Trump Is Being Bribed By Saudis to Let Them Nuke U.S.
[Joy] Behar’s hysterics started with her spinning a new nuclear energy deal into Trump plotting to allow Saudi Arabia to stockpile nuclear weapons:
The thing that I really can’t stand about him right now is that he starts a war in Iran because they’re going to get a nuclear weapon. Now, he’s making a deal with the Saudi Arabians that will allow them to produce a nuclear weapon.
In an instant, Behar’s psychosis escalated the situation into Trump plotting with the planners of 9/11 to drop a nuclear bomb on Cleveland. She then lashed out at Republicans for only acting against him after it happened:
BEHAR: Now, where is the head of the Republican Party in this, because they have the power to get rid of him?!
ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: And they will say that the Saudis are not allowed to make a nuclear weapon but they’re allowed to enrich.
BEHAR: Oh, I see. Then we’ll go to war with the 9/11 group. The Saudis were behind 9/11 and – and – Are they waiting for him to drop a nuke on Cleveland?! What are they waiting for to do something?!
The media’s schizophrenia regarding Trump is completely out of hand. For years, they told me he wasn’t a president obsessed with the environment. And now the women of The View have done a complete 180: