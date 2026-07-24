YOU ALWAYS NEED MORE DURING WAR THAN YOU PLANNED FOR DURING PEACE: Unlimited AI tokens aren’t unlimited after all as US Army burns through supply. “The Army uses Ask Sage, a multimodal generative AI platform where users can run different large language models (LLMs), including Alphabet’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. ‘Apparently the whole Army burned through the whole year of tokens for just one service,’ says an Army employee who spoke to WIRED anonymously because they were not authorized to speak to the press.”