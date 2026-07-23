REPUBLICANS MOVE TO CLIP AOC’S WINGS* AMID 2028 SPECULATION:

Asked whether she would mount a presidential campaign in 2028, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday: “I can’t say that I’ve ruled it out.”

She would be likely to become the standard-bearer of the Left if she entered the contest. The party’s progressives appear to be in the ascendant following a series of recent primary victories for socialists in New York and Colorado.

A poll released on Wednesday showed Ms Ocasio-Cortez leading the Democratic pack in New Hampshire, an early-voting state that will be highly influential in selecting the party’s next presidential nominee.

The University of New Hampshire’s “Granite State Poll” showed Ms Ocasio-Cortez had 22 per cent, one point ahead of Pete Buttigieg, the former US transportation secretary.

“Ocasio-Cortez draws much of her support from self-described socialists and progressives, while support for Buttigieg is spread about evenly among progressives, liberals, and moderates,” pollsters said in a statement.