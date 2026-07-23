PROPAGANDA FAIL: IRGC’s New Israel Hit Is Just Old American A-10 Footage.

Iran has begun assassinations inside Israel.. This is one of the successful operations carried out by the IRGC within Israel using a drone! 🇮🇷🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/vXBQ6dqYXD — IRGC (@IRGC_Press) July 21, 2026

“Did you get that? That’s right – the Iranian/IRGC ‘drone’ was an American A-10, going BRRRRT on a target that absolutely wasn’t in Israel. And yes, this actually made me burst out laughing when I first viewed it. That’s not easy to do these days. We really do know to expect this. The Iranians are such inept propagandists as to make the late, unlamented Baghdad Bob look like Ernie Pyle.”