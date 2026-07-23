July 23, 2026

PROPAGANDA FAIL: IRGC’s New Israel Hit Is Just Old American A-10 Footage.

“Did you get that? That’s right – the Iranian/IRGC ‘drone’ was an American A-10, going BRRRRT on a target that absolutely wasn’t in Israel. And yes, this actually made me burst out laughing when I first viewed it. That’s not easy to do these days. We really do know to expect this. The Iranians are such inept propagandists as to make the late, unlamented Baghdad Bob look like Ernie Pyle.”

Posted at 4:30 pm by Ed Driscoll