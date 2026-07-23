QUIT MESSING WITH TEXAS: Austin: Soros DA = 74% Higher Homicide Rate. “The difference between having a real DA who prosecutes criminals, and a Soros-backed DA who doesn’t is stark. While most of America was seeing a drop in murder rates, Austin under Soros-backed DA Jose Garza has seen murder rates rise by 74% since 2019.”
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