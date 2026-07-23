RESIST COLONIALISM:
Irish🇮🇪 update from the Muslim prayer Mats hanging on our churches. pic.twitter.com/0FBKDVdN6L
— Irish🇮🇪✝️ (@CapatanEl4662) July 23, 2026
RESIST COLONIALISM:
Irish🇮🇪 update from the Muslim prayer Mats hanging on our churches. pic.twitter.com/0FBKDVdN6L
— Irish🇮🇪✝️ (@CapatanEl4662) July 23, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.